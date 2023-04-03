From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have set up a committee to end the incessant crisis between the two bodies over recruitment into the force.

PSC Chairman Dr Solomon Arase made this known when he received the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba and the Police Management Team in his office at the federal secretariat, Abuja. He said the recruitment problems between the police and the commission will be addressed as the committee will find a suitable balance for both organisations to agree on.

He also said that the PSC, an agency with oversight function on the police, will ensure that the police get the best support to perform excellently in its job.

Arase, while commending the IGP and the Force leadership for the visit, assured that all necessary support will be deployed to ensure the Force was properly repositioned for better service delivery, just as he expressed optimism in the quest to build stronger ties, work out more areas of collaboration and improve discipline within the ranks of the Force.

He called on the IGP to ensure discipline among the officers and men of the Force, saying the country will take the police serious when they know that any officer, who is found wanting would be properly disciplined.

Earlier in his address, the IGP, said that he was at the PSC chairman’s office to congratulate the new PSC chairman on his appointment and subsequent swearing-in, and to assure him of the full cooperation of the police to achieve an enviable policing system.

He said the meeting which was at his instance was geared at cementing the existing relationship between the police and the commission for an improved working relationship.

The IGP, reiterated his commitment to engage with the PSC to strengthen the disciplinary mechanism of the Force and stimulate continuous Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) meetings more frequently to dispense with matters of discipline amongst senior officers of the Force.

The IGP and the PSC chairman used the opportunity to visit the new PSC office complex to ascertain the level of work done towards its completion.