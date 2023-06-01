From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to recruit capable hands to help tackle insecurity and economic hiccups.

ACF Chairman, Gabriel Yakubu Aduku in a statement, yesterday said Tinubu has penchant for appointing egg heads and groom them to greatness.

Aduku said: “First of all, on behalf of the members of Board of Trustees, National Executive Council and the National Working Committee, I congratulate our new president, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2021.

“I also congratulate the out-gone administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigerians for yet another successful transition from one civilian administration to another.

“One thing you cannot take away from the new president is his eagle eyes for locating the best brains to get the job done.

“And that is mostly what it takes to move this country to its desired destination, which he is notable for. And so, with the cooperation of all Nigerians to pull in the same direction, the administration shall enjoy a huge success in the end.”

Aduku, who doubles as Chairman, Board of Trustees, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) noted that having been in the forefront of the fight for the entrenchment of the present democratic dispensation, President Tinubu is acquainted with the various challenges confronting the country and will in no doubt confront them headlong.

He, therefore, prayed God for good health and long life for the president who he described as a ‘dugged fighter’ destined to pilot the affairs on Nigeria at this material time.