From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has appealed to the Comrade Joe Ajaero-led Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to reconsider its position on the ongoing industrial action in Imo State in the interest of the masses.

The Governor who made the appeal on Tuesday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and media adviser,Oguwuike Nwachukwu noted that he has promised even to look into the immediate and remote causes of the claims by the NLC leadership linking alleged molestation of their members during a botched delegate congress in Imo State last week to the strike.

Uzodimma regretted that the strike has added to the hardship caused by the present fuel and cash situation on the residents of the State.

“Even though the strike is only effective in the power sector in the State, this administration since assumption of office has maintained and is still maintaining a good working relationship with the Labour Union and workers in the State.”

He noted that the government is not owing any verified worker or pensioner in Imo State “till date as peddled in some quarters,” and appealed to those behind the strike “to reconsider their position in the best interest of the State and the poor masses.”

Governor Uzodimma assured all and sundry, including the NLC, that he will continue to maintain a good working relationship with workers in Imo State, including consulting widely to ensure that the current situation is brought under control.

Uzodimma who appealed to Imo citizens to be calm said it is difficult to believe that Comrade Ajaero who should have used his position for the good of Imo people, being one of us, initiated the strike.

“Joe Ajaero’s position should be for the good of Imo people, not the other way round,” he said, and promised to wade into the circumstances of the strike with a view to resolving the issues.

On the likelihood of the strike having political colouration, the Imo State Governor said though it is not unlikely because of the desperation of some politicians, investigations would establish all that and urged Imo citizens, particularly the All Progressives Congress members, to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for the candidates of the Party.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that his administration has taken governance as regards infrastructural development to a level not known to the citizens before now and wondered if the old axiomatic expression of “seeing is believing” no longer applies in Imo State.