Victor Moses says he was converted into a right wing-back by former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and his ideal positions are attacking midfielder or winger.

Moses revealed this in an interview he granted after his return from an Achilles tendon injury.

The retired Nigeria international excelled under Conte playing in what was then an unfamiliar position as a right wing-back and was a key player for the Chelsea side that won the Premier League title in the 2016-2017 campaign, before winning the FA Cup the following season.

Moses joined Spartak Moscow from Chelsea as a wing-back, he has often been deployed in a number 10 role under manager Guillermo Abascal.

Asked if he’s comfortable with the number 10 role, Moses said to Spartak’s official website : “For me, this is not a change of position, but, on the contrary, a return to the usual place.

“After all, it was there that I often played when I was just starting my professional career. I only became a right-back for Conte when he came to Chelsea.

“It is much more familiar to play as a winger or 10. But to decide, of course, the coach. And if he sees me as a defender again, I will try to be useful in this role”.

Moses suffered a career-threatening injury in August 2022 in Spartak Moscow’s 2-0 win over Ural, where he was brought off after 32 minutes.

He returned to action on April 1 when he featured for 29 minutes as Spartak Moscow played a 0-0 draw against Akhmat Grozny in the Russian Premier Liga.

Since joining the Muscovites, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has appeared in 60 games, scoring 9 goals and registering 9 assists.