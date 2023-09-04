Promises unequal services

By Henry Uche, Lagos

Reaprite, a savings platform based in Lagos, Nigeria, that combines the security of high interest savings with the convenience of digital financial innovation has achieved an exceptional honour as “Africa’s Best Savings Platform 2023” at the 4th Africa Financial Technology Congress (AFTC) held in Lagos.

The Africa Fintech Brands Innovation Awards- the leading fintech event, marked a significant milestone as the premier Fintech dedicated to commending Innovation, Leadership, and Technology in the Fintech industry. The event aimed to foster enhanced collaboration among key industry players, as fintech’s potential to unleash unprecedented economic prowess in Africa becomes increasingly evident.

The occasion saw numerous deserving Fintech enterprises granted the prestigious SuperFintech Brand Status Certificate alongside a distinguished Golden Award Plaque adorned with The African Brands’ seal.

Amidst a constellation of lauded Fintech brands including Leadway Health Limited, FSDH, DiamondXtra, Palmpay, Crusader Sterling Pensions, The Lenders, and others. Reaprite was hailed as the unequivocal “Africa’s Best Savings Platform 2023.”

Receiving this award were the company’s Managing Director, Tunde Saliu, and the Product Marketing Manager, Stella Uche, who maintained that, having etched their indelible mark on the Fintech landscape for over the years, Reaprite stands firm on the precipice of excellence, ready to ascend even loftier peaks as they march forward towards a brighter future.

“Reaprite remains dedicated to its goal of bringing Africans closer to financial freedom by empowering Africans to make the best decisions with their money and live better lives,” they affirmed.