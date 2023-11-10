Real Sociedad coach Imanol Algucil Alguacil has expressed optimism that Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar will soon start scoring goals despite his poor form, Soccernet reports.

Umar joined Real Sociedad from Almeria last season in a deal worth €20million to make him the club’s record signing. There were high expectations, especially as he was coming off a good season with Almeria, helping them gain promotion to Laliga with 18 goals and 12 assists in 36 games.

The 26-year-old started well, scoring on his debut for the Real Sociedad. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in his third game for the club, which ruled him out of action for the rest of the season.

Umar returned to training during the break, but he did not participate in all of Real Sociedad’s pre-season games. He returned to competitive action in August, coming off the bench in Real Sociedad’s 1-1 draw against Girona.

The 26-year-old has made 12 appearances for the texture burden across all competitions this season, and he has just one assist to his name. Umar has not looked as sharp as he used to be.Real Sociedad coach Alguacil has supported the Nigerian striker since his injury. And he has come out again to show support for Umar.

“It (Umar’s injury) is one of the most complicated things for a player,” Alguacil told Oma Akatugba.

“After such a serious injury and so much time out of competition, getting into the rhythm would be difficult.

“When we signed him, he was in a great moment after having a great season in the second division. Now he is in a Real Sociedad that is fighting in the Champions League and wants to continue fighting to compete next year.

“He is important. I think Umar’s work has been good, and that is what will bring him closer to being able to compete at a higher level than what he demonstrated in Almeria and will be able to help us.”

Despite Umar’s poor run, Real Sociedad is having a decent season. They sit 7th in Laliga, sic points away from the Champions League spots. And they currently top their UCL group. They have already booked their spot in the round of 16.