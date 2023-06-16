Amid socio-economic and political turbulences overwhelming a majority of Nigerians, Dariann Court, a subsidiary of MKH Properties Limited is offering Nigerians smart homes to cushion the impact of economic hardship.

At the launch in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dariann Court, Dr. Muibi Kehinde, said the home which is located inside Olive Park Estate after LBS, off Lekki -Epe expressway, Lagos was designed to give anyone not only succour but comfort at this critical time.

According to him, the property is 12 units of smart homes, six units of fully detached (4 bedroom with BQ which comes with Petals and Six unit of Terraces.

“We have two floors fully detached, the last floor has the kitchen, the master bedroom, the terrace and the store. You can also convert it to home office. While the middle floor comprises three rooms which is master bedroom, the additional two rooms and the sit- out and the family lounge. More so the fourth floor comprises living room, the dinning room, the kitchen and the BQ for visitors or domestic staff.

“For the Terrace, it’s just simply four bedrooms Terrace, there is no BQ nor Terrace, but there’s a Terrace in the master bedroom, it’s just ground floor and the first floor”

The CEO revealed that the building comes with a mobile Application used to control the home using a Smart phone or any device saying, “Everything is designed and configured that you can put on your light, air conditioner (AC), open and close the door with this App. This building comes with voice control. You can come into your house and request the App to turn on your TV, AC, it would obey you.

“More so, the lights are emulsion- you don’t need to press any button to on your light, as you move into your bedroom, kitchen and other rooms, within 10 seconds, the light will turn – on itself and as you move out of the room, it goes off immediately. You can charge your phone (of any kind) wirelessly, just drop your phone in the living room or the kitchen, it will start charging. You can check who is doing what in any part of your home using your phone with Internal camera”

Kehinde added that there would be general camera inside the estate while each house has six points of camera to be located at the living room, the staircase and the backyard and extra three camera with internet access.

“Everything is user – friendly. Even if you want to sell your house, we have to reconfigure everything again. The cost is N120million per unit for 4- bedroom fully detached duplexes with initial deposit of N20million and spread the payment for 12 months while for 4- bedrooms terraces is N75million with initial deposit of N15m.

We’re delivering within the space of 12 months, once you make your payment, after 60 days, we hand in your key, and we shall maintain your house for six days. Our service providers like technologists, technicians, plumbers, electricians and others will be on ground to help you out 24/7, and we shall paint every house before Christmas in every December”

He added that other features are: water supply, swimming pool, fire alarm, four batteries and four panel of solar for every house that would last for eight hours (within which technologists and technicians on ground must have fixed light challenge ‘if any’). Inverter, touch switch, gym, smoke detectors, soundproof generator, heat extractor, and 11KV transformer are provided.

“We understand the economy is not smiling even though this administration just started, as a way to ameliorate the plight of people, we doing our bid to make heave a sigh of relief by offering them an topnotch experience in an environment they can proudly call a home, where you have peace of mind” he assured.