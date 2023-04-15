The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama yesterday inaugurated solar power for Galuwyi 1 community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

It was the first time in 100 years that the community and two others will experience power supply.

But only 30 homes, including Galuwyi Health Centre, have benefitted from the first phase of the solar power project.

The ceremony included the commissioning of the renovated Galuwyi Health Centre and the laying of the foundation of a maternity wing

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo, an engineer, said the solar project was in partnership with the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama because it is poor people-centred.

He said the project was part of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) which is currently being executed by the Office of the Vice President.

He said: “I am happy that the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama has brought the REA to its adopted village. We are happy that for the first time in 100 years, they have power supply. This solar power project has multiplier effects and it is cost effective.

“It is one of the priority areas of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) of the Federal Government being coordinated by the Office of the Vice President through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Onhis part, the District Governor, District 9125 of Rotary International, Dr. Goddy Nnadi, said: “

“Our joy in Rotary is selfless service to humanity. We want to improve quality of life through our organization’s seven areas of focus. We will not relent in reaching the unreached to make life better globally.

The President, Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Yusuf Alli, said: “This project was conceived about 10 months ago. We did needs assessment and discovered that for many years, this village has not experienced any form of electricity.

“Three communities namely, Galuwyi 1, Galuwyi 2 and Rugan Fulani communities would benefit from the project.

The District Head of Galuwyi, Ezekiel Sariki, while commending the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama and REA for the gesture, promised judicious use of the solar project and assured that it would be secured.