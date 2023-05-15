By Lukman Olabiyi

Rural Electrification Agency Managing Director, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad has been dragged before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering and breach of public procurement act alongside four others, among them, Alkali Habib, a director with TAJ Bank.

The petitioner, Donnington Nigeria Limited, in the petition addressed to the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, claimed that Ahmad, in his capacity as Director, Velocity Logistics; Habib, as that of Winslow Logistics Nigeria Limited, and three other directors of the five companies awarded the cargo tracking contract by the federal government, are in breach of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011, and also violated the public procurement law.

The three other companies and their directors are: Antasar Nigeria Limited (Innocent Nwobodo), Equal Logistics Limited (Edwin Iyk Anyadigibe), and Sahams Crystal Investment (Abdulmumini Haruna).

Donnington, in the petition authored and signed by its lawyer, R.O Atabo (SAN), said the five directors and their companies, among other infractions, failed to abide with the law establishing the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, in respect of Section 11(1) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 which mandates individuals and designated non-financial businesses and professions to report their cash inflows and outflows in excess of N5 million and N10 million, respectively, to SCUML, a unit under the EFCC since starting operations.

It, therefore, charged the anti-graft agency to investigate the companies and their directors for the act of concealing or disguising the origins of illegally obtained proceeds and breaching the procurement law.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, we humbly request you use your good offices to investigate the breach of procurement laws and the inherent fraud in frustrating the good initiative of the EFCC and the office of the Attorney-General, in respect of the Cargo Declaration and Cargo Tracking Note regime.

“We also believe that the five companies are designated non-financial businesses and professions and might be in breach of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended) and its successor, the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2022. We, therefore, request that the investigation should include an off-site and on-site investigation of the companies by the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering,” it reads in part.

The company went on to say that while the BPP refused to allow it to proceed with the course of action for no just cause, it, however, turned alleged blind eyes to the infractions committed by the five companies bordering on violation of money laundering and public procurement laws and issued the ‘no-objection certificate’ to enable them snatch the contract.