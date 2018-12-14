Fights are necessary in politics. Sometimes you fight to sanitise the system. Dr. Chris Ngige did it in Anambra State and that earned him kudos…
Okey Ezirigwe
I came across article by Amanze Obi in Daily Sun Edition of Thursday December 6, 2018. According to the writer, who said he was in Enugu to attend his son’s graduation ceremony at University of Nigeria Nsukka, the people of Enugu State are comfortable with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and will re-elect him because of the existing peace in the state.
Peace and political stability in Enugu West: The Ekweremadu example
Dr. Obi, who said he has been a longstanding friend of the governor, attributed the existing peace to the fact that Ugwuanyi did not give room for such fight between Chimaroke Nnamani and Jim Nwobodo, and between Sullivan Chime and Chimaroke Nnamani. That was the zenith of his performance rating of Ugwuanyi in nearly four years.
Personal relationship of a leader with his predecessors and others should not be the only basis for judging Ugwuanyi’s performance.
Chime as governor was not in good term with Nnamani but that did not affect his performance. Chime fought Nnamani to be able give Enugu State a decent leadership. The evidence is the Enugu State that was handed over to Ugwuanyi.
Fights are necessary in politics. Sometimes you fight to sanitise the system. Dr. Chris Ngige did it in Anambra State and that earned him kudos and elevated his political career. Imagine what could have been the fate of Anambra if Ngige did not fight. Peace among the political elite creates room for the conspiracy of elite against the masses.
Peace in Enugu, or anywhere, is important. Enugu was always known for its peaceful atmosphere.
APC candidate, Senator Ayogu Eze in his manifesto, which he presented to the people of Enugu State last week, has a 12-point agenda of programmes and service delivery measures in all sectors of governance to a new dawn for the Coal City State.
The APC candidate’s manifesto, which will bring the desired turn around in the system, is what the concern of the people.
The electorate in Enugu await the attestable leadership and capacity of the APC candidate who has observed that the state has more than enough resources to pay the new minimum wage and prioritise the payments of all outstanding pension arrears and gratuities to retirees. Ayogu Eze, former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Works, has the willpower, experience and contacts to deliver on his promises. He, as a skillful politician, has built enough goodwill and connections at local and global levels for the purposes of redeeming Enugu from its present development inertia to the next level of good governance and by extension, prosperity for the good people of Enugu state.
• Ezirigwe is spokesman of Ayogu Eze Campaign Organisation
