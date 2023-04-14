From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is anxiety in Bayelsa State over the movement of collation of votes for the re-run election in Southern Ijaw Federal constituency and Ogbia Constituency II to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yenagoa.

INEC had cancelled the election in Ogbai Constituency II on March 18 over the hijack and burning of electoral materials by suspected political thugs.

The election for Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency was declared inconclusive over cancellation of elections in several Polling units.

The headquarters of Ogbia Constituency II is Anyama Ogbia while that of Southern Ijaw is Oporoma.

However INEC in a press statement Friday evening by its Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogha disclosed that its headquarters in Yenagoa would serve as the Registration Area Centre( RAC) and collation centre for the two elections.

Ifogha assured that INEC has made adequate preparation to ensure a hitch-free exercise for all eligible voters.