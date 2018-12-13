His Love Foundation, the charity arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, has concluded plans to feed 50 million people in the 197 countries the church operates in this December.

This was revealed at the formal presentation of His Love Foundation in Lagos on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

According to RCCG, the foundation, with an initial focus on six key areas of education, health, prisons, hunger, social enterprise and rehabilitation, is a culmination of RCCG’s Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), which has been in operation for a long while.

Speaking during the presentation, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on CSR, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, said:

“To love God and to love our neighbours as ourselves, therein lies the whole duty of man. We need to have a compelling sense of responsibility to our community, which should be rooted in love. CSR is therefore a faith-based obligation to meet societal needs through the demonstration of love that positively impacts communities and individuals.

“With active participation from 42,796 operating centres/parishes in Nigeria alone and in 197 countries worldwide, RCCG has successfully implemented in Nigeria from March 2018 to date over 30, 626 projects nationwide, with hundreds of thousands of projects being done in the nations of the world where the church is operating.

“As a charity organisation, His Love Foundation will achieve scalability and reach more people around the world through institutional partnerships. The foundation is firmly focused on its mission, which is ‘Help for the helpless. Hope for the hopeless. Food for the hungry. Strength for the weak.’”

Speaking on who qualifies to be among the 50 million people to be given daily free food this season as well as those that qualify to secure any form of assistance from His Love Foundation, Iluyomade stressed that the foundation’s interventions cut across religions.

Explaining how the foundation arrived at the figure of the number of people it aims to feed this December, Pastor Adetola Akinremi said:

“In December this year, it is expected that everywhere we go, in all the 197 countries of the world where RCCG is operating, in all regions, provinces, the zones, areas and parishes, they will be distributing food stuff and also feeding people.

“In Nigeria, where we have over 42,000 parishes, which we also call feeding centres, we will be distributing rice to people as part of the package for Christmas. So the totality of what we are going to do all over the world is what will give us the summation of the 50 million people we will be feeding during this Christmas period.”

