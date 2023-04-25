By Zika Bobby

Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 19 Pastor, Brown Oyitso, and the Region 19 RMF Coordinator, Amos Emovon, have announced that RCCG Economic Conference will hold on April 29 at the Dominion Sanctuary, ACME Road, Ogba in Lagos.

With the theme: “Disrupted. Resilience. Rebuilding. Recovering,” the conference will bring together leading economists, financial experts, and business leaders to explore the challenges and opportunities of rebuilding and recovering from economic disruptions.

It will also feature a panel of speakers, including Doyin Salami, Sam Egube, Toyin Sanni, and Funso Sonaiya. These industry experts will share their insights and experiences on how businesses and economies can rebuild and recover from economic disruptions.

Oyitso, chief host of the event, said with the current economic climate, it is important for stakeholders to come together and identify strategies to rebuild and recover from economic disruptions.

“We believe this conference will provide valuable insights and opportunities for attendees to learn and network,” he said.

Emovon said the conference provides a platform for stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and identify strategies for rebuilding and recovering from economic disruptions.

Salami, chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, has served as an adviser to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. Egube is the Lagos State commissioner for Budget and Planning with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and financial management. Sanni is a seasoned investment banker and currently the executive vice chairman of Emerging Africa Group. Sonaiya is an academic and agricultural consultant, who has made significant contributions to the study of economics and politics.

The conference will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops focused on topics such as economic recovery strategies, emerging markets, and innovative financing models. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, exchange ideas and best practices, and network with like-minded individuals and organisations.