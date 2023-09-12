From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen, on Sunday, continued their nefarious attacks on traditional rulers in Imo State as they razed the country home of Eze Ugonna Iriele of Ogberuru community in Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums, according to sources from the community, came in large numbers on motorcycles and later gained access to the premises after throwing local bombs into the compound.

The situation was said to have caused panic in the area as indigenes ran away to neighbouring villages.

A source said: “The whole place went up in flames as soon as they threw something into the compound. There were many of them and they came on motorbikes; we couldn’t come out because we were afraid, some people even had to run away to avoid being harmed.”

When contacted, the state police Spokesperson, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrators will be brought to book. “Frantic investigating efforts are intensified to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act. They will certainly be made to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

Orlu is one of the local governments that has come under attacks from arsonists and unknown gunmen in recent times.