Raven Bank has revealed plans to expand its free internet access for university students to 26 other locations after the successful launch of its maiden Raven Feather Internet initiative at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The digital bank that uses technology that personalises financial tools that are fast, secure and reliable recent embarked on a drive to provide free high speed broadband internet connection in a bid to improve access to technology for students.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Raven Bank, Uchenna Nnodim, “Our launch today (Friday) was our maiden location but we have big plans for the project. I have already stated we want to reach atleast 400,000 students and we have already mapped out 26 other locations we are exploring to expand.

“We are already in talks with the management of these other locations and the conversation is going smoothly.

“Our plan is to execute on these locations by the second quarter of 2024,” he added.

Nnodim said that with access to high speed broadband connection from Raven Feather, the students are empowered to fully appropriate the benefits of modern technology in the classroom, enhancing their research and academic work and other knowledgeable skills.

“We realised that about 70 per cent of Nigerian students do not have access to the internet. This is a large number. We are also very much aware that in modern times the volume of information and knowledge that exest in the internet cannot be overemphasize.

“You can literally have access to any knowledge or information via the internet, so access to the internet is so crucial for educational and academic excellence.”

Also commenting at the launch, The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Okey Onuchukwu, said he was happy the institution was chosen for the pilot project and commended the bank for their lauble gesture and gave assurances that the institution would continue to provide an enabling environment for future partnershio with the digital banking platform.

Prof Onuchukwu, who incidentally was Nnodim’s Head of Department when the latter was a student of applied economics at the University of Port Harcourt, advised the students to make proper use of the free internet.