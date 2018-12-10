“There is no better way of describing the actions of rapists except as manifestations of tinge of madness or anti-social behaviours.”

Egwu Ben Obasi

In recent times, rapists appear to have broken loose in their bid to forcefully satisfy sexual urge. Their unbridled escapades have now expanded to involve encounter with babies, young girls, ladies and the very aged. Rape has also beaten convention to now involve encounter with fellow men (homosexuals), with fellow women (lesbians) and with both male and female (heterosexuals). Gang rape, a case of multiple rapists against a victim, is regularly reported. Rape experiences have been very traumatising resulting in death, suicide and contraction of sexually transmitted infections and terminal diseases.

READ ALSO: Enugu police investigate reports of gang rape at Flavour concert

People get involved in different types of rape such as forcible rape, acquaintance rape or date rape, marital or spousal rape, and statutory rape. Rape of men, though relatively infrequent, also does occur. Campus rape is usually committed in campus and school environments.

Daily, the airwaves are inundated with news of rape cases same way the newspapers and the tabloids are awash with similar rape reports. Leaders in places of worship have been implicated in rape of members; and teachers in rape of pupils and students. Morally debased individuals commit sodomy in an attempt to satisfy sexual desires. The cases are endless. Fathers, and supposed grand or great grand fathers, in a rape encounter sound unbelievable, but this is a fact. Men who rape co-tenants’ wives and children do not seem to appreciate the importance attached to good neighbourliness and the risk of long-life stigma of mistrust and immorality. Some professionals in very respect- ed fields have reportedly come down low to indulge in forcible sex. Many cases of non-consensual sex that have resulted in death make it imperative for the law to punitively bare its fangs. Ensuring this will conscientise the society to avoid this display of beastly instincts, orcrass bestiality.

Traumas rape victims go through after rape encounter are better imagined than experienced. Raped victims experience stigmatization and embar- rassment; feel sense of guilt; show detachment and depression; have suicide thoughts and nightmares, etc. Other rape trauma syndromes like headache and disinterest in socializing as desired also result, leading to the raped individuals generally distrusting men.