From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Rangers International Club of Enugu has unveiled the former coach of Plateau United, Fidelis Ilechukwu as its new manager.

The former MFM Football Club coach signed a two season contract with the Flying Antelopes.

The former manager of the team, Abdul Maikaba had resigned after the just concluded season where Rangers managed to escape relegation.

During the event which was held at the corporate office of the club in Enugu on Wednesday, Rangers’ Administrative Secretary, Barr. Ferdinand Ugwuarua said that Ilechukwu’s engagement marked a new phase for the club.

He said that the new manager was saddled with the task of moulding a winning squad for the Flying Antelopes.

He said, “We took the resignation of Abdul Maikaba in good faith, and then we went ahead to appoint our new manager”.

“Today marks the active and formal engagement of the new technical adviser for our Club (Fidelis Ilechukwu) who has just signed a two year contract with us”, Ugwuarua said.

In his acceptance speech, Ilechukwu vowed to take Rangers out of its present situation and ensure they participate in continental competition in the coming season.

“I am honoured to be unveiled as the technical adviser of Rangers FC. Rangers International is a great and prestigious club in Nigeria.

“I am not going to do the job alone, it’s going to be very difficult without the assistance and support of the club management.

“I will accept both commendations and criticisms that come to my table because we will agree and disagree to have the best for Rangers”.

“I have accepted all the terms and conditions with humility and understanding to make sure we take Rangers to where it belongs”, Ilechukwu added.