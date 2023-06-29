Glasgow Rangers are still interested in signing Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers in the summer transfer window.

According to Italian transfer market website Tuttomercatoweb, the Scottish Premiership giants would like to take the Super Eagles star on loan with the option to buy, while Cremonese would like to sell him outright.

Dessers’ future at Cremonese has been cast into doubt following the club’s relegation to the Serie B last season.

Rangers are one of the clubs exploring ways to sign the 28-year-old but could be priced out of a move with the Grigiorossi valuing him at £6.5million.

Dessers was signed from Racing Genk last summer in exchange for €6.5m, becoming one of the most expensive signings in Cremonese’s history.

Although Rangers have brought in Sam Lammers this summer to bolster the attacking options, they are still scouring the market for a striker to replace Colombia international Alfredo Morelos who is departing Ibrox upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month.

Dessers scored ten goals in all competitions last season and twenty one during the one before that.

The former Heracles Almelo, Feyenoord Rotterdam and FC Utrecht man is tied to Cremonese until June 30, 2027.