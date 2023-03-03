Players of the Rangers International FC, Enugu, have resumed training after one week break for the just-concluded presidential election with a charge from club management for them to improve their performance in the national league.

The club administrative secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, gave the charge in his welcome address to the players on Thursday after the morning drills in Enugu.

Ugwuarua thanked God for the safe return of the players that traveled for the national polls and encouraged them and their coaches to improve their performances.

“I must say a very big thanks to God almighty for journey mercies granted to those who traveled for the national elections.

“Let me also thank those that stayed back and continued training for the great task that we have on our hands.

“I charge you all to come up with your best on and off the pitch to help us achieve our set target for the season which is to qualifying for the super-six and pick a continental ticket,” he said.

He further said, “It may look daunting with our present placement but with the ‘Never Say Die’ attitude that we are known for, we surely shall turn the difficult tide.

“With commitment and determination from all of us, the sky will be our limit as we are doing well already but need to be more clinical in front of goal,” Ugwuarua said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 29 players trained in the morning while others are expected to join by Friday.

Similarly, Rangers FC will be trading tackles with Nationwide League One club, Ingas FC, at the final of the Federation and Aiteo cup after defeating Giant Brillars 3-2 at the semifinal match.

The finals of the oldest football competition is slated to take place inside the Rangers International FC training pitch on March 8, 2023.