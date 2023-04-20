Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslims to look out for the crescent (moon) of Shawwal 1444 AH from today.

Abubakar made the call in a statement, yesterday, signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform Muslim Ummah that Thursday April 20, which is equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan 1444 AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1444 AH. Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1444 AH on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,”Junaidu said.

The Sultan prayed Allah to support the Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty. The sighting of the new moon would signify the end of one month compulsory fasting by Muslims across Nigeria.

Shawwal is the 10th month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslim across the world celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

Meanwhile, The Federal Government has declared Friday April 21 and Monday April 24 as public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, yesterday in Abuja.

He congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, urging them to imbibe the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, self-denial and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.