From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Thursday will make the first day of the month of Ramadan.

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, in a statement, yesterday, asked Muslim faithful to look out for the crescent (moon) immediately after sunset tomorrow 29th Sha’aban, 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to March 22.

Sultan who is the president general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said if, however, the crescent (moon) is not sighted that day, then, Friday, March 24, 2023, shall automatically become the first day of Ramadan.

He said: “In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, the National Moon-Sighting Committee can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 1444 AH.

He prays that Allah spare the life of every Muslim to witness, participate fully in and benefit maximally from the noble act of worship (ibaadah).

Sultan, however, enjoined all Muslims to be more prayerful unto Allah, especially in the month of Ramadan; that He should grant us peace, stability, unity and progress in Nigeria.

He, furthermore, urged Muslim politicians to display the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity both of which represent some of the core lessons of Ramadan.

“Let those who emerged victorious in the just concluded elections remember it is the Almighty Allah Who grants power to whom He wishes.

“Also, those who lost should accept same with faith and resist any act that may cause disaffection and disunity within the Ummah.”

NSCIA also appeal to endowed Muslims in the country to extend their acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the month of Ramadan.

“We also admonish traders not to hoard food products or unduly hike the prices of consumer goods during the period of fasting,” he said.