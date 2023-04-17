By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has charged all religious leaders to shun religious fanaticism and seek unity in order to foster peace across the country, noting that religion shouldn’t be used as a tool for discord and disunity.

Iba Adams gave the charge in Lagos during the 9th edition of the annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), saying that the holy month of Ramadan is a special month that Muslim faithful all over the world observed the fasting in order to seek the face of the almighty Allah.

Adams stated that religion shouldn’t be used as a tool for discord and disunity, however, frowned at some extremists that had taken religion beyond the normal practice.

Giving reasons for the annual Ramadan lecture, Adams stated that the lecture was designed to explore the beauty of the Islamic religion, saying the OPC template created boundless opportunities for all believers.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, I subscribe to the three major religions, and that same belief also applies to all members of the OPC.

“Our efforts to liberate our race from bondage is beyond religion, so I think it is our responsibility as a group to accommodate all religions in order to ensure peace and unity”, he said.

The guest lecturer, Sheik Jamiu Amiolorun, in his lecture, dwelled on the need to be closer to Allah, saying Allah had blessed the world with the month of Ramadan.

He tasked Nigerians on religion tolerance , noted that the Yoruba had traditions which were not at variance with the religion and the belief that God is the Ultimate.