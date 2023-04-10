From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna branch of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria branch has donated food items to widows in the Society to serve as succour for them and their families during the Ramadan fasting culminating in the Eid-el-Fitr.

The packaged food items, which composed of rice, semovita, beans, spaghetti and vegetable oil, were presented by the Ansar-ud-Deen Society Kaduna branch Vice Chairperson, Women’s Wing, Hajiya Mulikat Bakare, to the beneficiaries drawn from the five Divisions of the branch.

Speaking after the presentation, which took place during the weekly general Assalat programme, the Chairman of the Society, Alhaji Sabur Isola Adeyemi, said reaching out to widows, orphans and the less privileged in the Society and organising skill acquisition programme for the unemployed, are part of the annual welfare programmes of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Kaduna branch.

“Like other Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Kaduna branch programmes, we presented food items to the widows among us to serve as succour for them during the Holy month of Ramadan. The widows like the vulnerable, need lots of help and this is our own little way as an Islamic organisation to reach out to the vulnerable and the less privileged among us. Even if we can’t help all of them, we reached out to those we can to enable them have an easier and enjoyable Ramadan.

“We urge the beneficiaries to accept the food items like that and make the best use of it. May Allah accept our Ramadan fasting, ease our affairs and grant us all a place in Aljannah. We implore our members to continue to contribute more and to reach out more to the less privileged around them, especially during the Ramadan season. May Allah reward all of us. Aamin.”

The beneficiaries, drawn from the five Divisions include Sister Fadhilat Adetona (Division 1), Sister Idayat Adeyemo (Division 2), Hajiya Sherifat Adeniyi (Division 3), Sister Latifat AbdulRasak (Division 4) and Sister Fatimah Tajudeen (Kaduna South).

The beneficiaries thanked the Ansar-Ud-Deen Kaduna branch for the gesture while praying that Allah will reward the Society and its members abundantly. They equally prayed Allah to accept the fast of the members and those who contributed to their wellbeing.