From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In the spirit of Ramadan, the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has announced plans to freely feed 2,000 persons daily, to maximize the rewards of the holy month.

Chief Imam of the Society, Fuad Adeyemi, disclosed this at the 19th National Unity Ramadan Lecture on Sunday in Abuja.

The theme for this year’s event is titled: “Ramadan Lesson: Inspiration for Reform.”

He, also, admonished Muslims to live their lives based on the teachings of the Holy Quran and Ramadan, adding that they should use the holy month of Ramadan to draw close to Allah.

He said: “Let me tell you, over the years, the first day of Ramadan usually recorded a relatively low turnout and we peaked by the 4th or 5th day of Ramadan.

“We were marveled this year, we prepared 1,000 meals and we were surprised that the first-day turnout was over 2000, meaning this is a challenge, but we have a firm belief in Allah, that with you, the challenge will be surmountable.”

The Imam, while dwelling on the lesson, said the season would guide Muslim faithful on how to reform their lives If they open their hearts to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“Ramadan teaches us to be God-conscious and when you are God-conscious in all other things we do and you may likely do it correctly if you put the fear of God or the piety into whatever you do,” he added

Meanwhile, the he used the occasion to congratulate the President-elect, Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the election.

He said: “Your victory did not come to us as a surprise, you are known to be a talent hunter, cerebral and compassionate leader, your tenancy and focus is enviable, your victory is a testament of your years of investment in people and relationship.”

On his part, His Royal Highness, Emir of Jiwa, Alhaji Musa Idris commended Al-habibbiyah for the lecture, stating that the centre has become one of the organizations that has been uniting Muslims in so many ways.