From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said there were no obstacles in terms of raising financial resources to address terrorism and other forms of insecurity in its territories.

Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, gave the assurance, yesterday, after a Troika+ meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Troika+ meeting was attended by President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic; as well as Dr. Omar Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

When asked about the funding for the ECOWAS Commission’s efforts to combat terrorism and insecurity within the region, Tinubu stated that member countries possess the necessary resources and capabilities to effectively address the menace and eliminate it from their region.

“We have no problem raising funds and we have all the instrumentalities to do that. So concerning our design and engineering of our own finances, we believe we’re capable of raising necessary funds to combat terrorism and insecurity in the region,” he said.

During their meeting, leaders of West African subregion conducted a comprehensive assessment of the political and security landscapes within the sub-region. This included a specific focus on the political transition processes in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, as well as the widespread security concerns affecting the entire region.

On the resolutions reached during the meeting to State House Correspondents after the meeting, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Touray, disclosed that President Talon of Benin would soon embark on a mission to the three West African countries, on behalf of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“Regarding the political situation in the sub-region, the leaders have reviewed the transition in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. Regarding the transition in those three countries, the leaders have taken the decision to re-engage the three countries at the highest level. A member of the Troika, in the person of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Benin, will undertake a mission to these three countries on behalf of the heads of state. That mission will be undertaken shortly.

“The leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to the expeditious transition to democracy in each of the three countries. The transition must be in accordance with ECOWAS protocols and in accordance with their individual transition charters.”

ECOWAS has resolved to support a credible and inclusive transition in each of the three countries,” he said.

He disclosed the resolution to “to provide a robust regional response to any threat to security in the region. The regional response shall include the operationalization of the ECOWAS Plan of Action with the region’s own troops and regions own financing. Financing from other partners will be welcomed.

“The Security Response shall also include support to the individual member states of the region. The response shall also include the use of specific arrangement, such as specific models of peace and security. Adequate resources will be provided to the region’s response to peace and security,” he said.