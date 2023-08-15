Probe responsible agencies, Shettima tells NASS

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Vandals have reportedly removed nearly all the railway sleepers along the Lagos-Kano line by Madakiya, a village in Zango Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State.

A concerned credible source in the area told Daily Sun that several kilometers of the rail track has been vandalised by those involved in the criminal activities.

The Kaduna State Police Command has in a few weeks ago, intercepted multiple trucks loaded with the vandalised railway assets in the same Local Government though no arrest was made.

The Spokesman for the Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige said in that report that an unspecified number of unknown persons ‘visited’ Sanzwan in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf local government area of the State in an articulated vehicle (DAD) with registration number DAL 172 YL where about 600 pieces of railway sleepers were recovered.

Reacting, President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Alh Shettima Yerima, who lamented the level at which locals and their collaborators have continued to destroy national assets without commensurate arrest and prosecution asked the National Assembly to start probing the development.

“This is a dastardly act and unacceptable. This is taxpayers’ money. The business of railway lines is huge. I know there are people saddled with the responsibility of protecting national assets.

“I’m shocked to hear that these sleepers are removed without a trace. These are not items that one can put in his pocket and work away.

“The saboteurs must have vehicles to convey these things from one location to another. This is wrong. This is nothing but economic sabotage and I think National Assembly must begin probing this.

“We demand that whoever is saddled with the responsibility of these national assets should swing to action and bring those involved to book.”