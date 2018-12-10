Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to a statement by the opposition party, the PDP, alleging invasion of Aliyu and Mustapha Abubakar’s home, in their absence.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement described the report as a fairy tale adding that that the opposition party is now an expert in spreading fake news.

“The story about the raid “ordered by (the) Buhari-led government” on the home of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s sons’ (home) and the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of the running mate, ex governor Peter Obi, and his family are both untrue, and should be dismissed as just another manifestation of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)’s growing expertise in fake news.

“Nigerians must be becoming wary by now, of a political party with absolutely nothing to offer in the coming elections and has instead, transformed into a knight in shining armor, slaying the truth. In this so-called transformation, PDP has changed into nothing but to a ceaselessly flowing stream of fake news.

“It is impossible to find in Nigeria today, anyone propagating fake news more than the PDP. Our advice to Nigerians is: ignore them.”