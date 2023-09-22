From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Ebonyi State goverment has congratulated Dr. Sunday Isaac Nwigboji, for his exceptional academic exploits at the just concluded 41st Hybrid Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

At the convocation, Dr. Nwigboji, who is a bonafide citizen of the state, won three major awards for his excellent academic performance.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Mr. Jude Okpor, in a statement on Friday described Nwogboji as a great ambassador of Ebonyi State.

“It is with profound pleasure that we congratulate our own Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji who was conferred with three awards at the 41st Hybrid Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN). We were informed that he cleared three National Radiology Postgraduate Examination Awards after emerging tops in three categories in the Faculty of Radiology Examinations.

“He was awarded the Professor B.C Umerah Prize for Best Part 1 Candidate in Clinical Radiology, the Prof M. Obajimi Prize for Best Part 1 Candidate in Radiological Physics, and the Professor Bayo Banjo Prize for the Best Candidate in Part 1 FMCR Best Overall, Faculty of Radiology.

“It must be said without mincing words that Dr Nwigboji and other great achievers like him are the true image makers of our dear state, especially in this era when profiling, mudslinging, and dismissing the humble achievements and intellectual capacity of our people has become a fashionable obsession and a mark of self-fulfillment among people from our sister states. This is a testament to what we can achieve as a people; a signpost to the greatness that runs in our blood.

“We congratulate him on this great achievement, and hereby express our conviction that he will continue to be a great ambassador; a great image maker, and worthy role model to other young Ebonyians. To this end, we invite other Ebonyians to endeavor to emulate the doggedness, hard work, resilience and committed efforts made by Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji towards the accomplishment of this goal” the statement said.