By Henry Uche, Lagos

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation has partnered with Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation and Women Radio 91.7 to give free medical consultations to indigents through RadioDoctor.

“RadioDoctor” is Nigeria’s 1st specialised health programme on Women Radio 91.7 where real doctors give free medical consultation and advice to indigent women and their families. RadioDoctor has been on air for 7 years with the support of consulting medical doctors in pediatrics, gynecology, geriatric, adolescent and general medicine who identified with the mission and vision of Women Radio by giving up their paid professional time to give free medical awareness to women and their families on radio.

Elizabeth Aboh, Communications Officer at Women Radio thanked ACT Foundation while acknowledging the contribution of Dr. Olufunmilola Akinola of St. Ives Hospital Ikeja Lagos; Dr Abiola Ajayi of ROA Hospital Arepo; Dr. Toyin Olanrewaju of Mother & Child Hospital; and Dr. Alozie Ndubuka, MD St. Ives Family Hospital Akowonjo Lagos who have consistently come on radio to give free medical advice to Nigerian women and their families.

Aboh said “After 7 years of broadcasting RadioDoctor on Women Radio 91.7, It is encouraging that ACT foundation found our humble contribution to quality health service to Nigerian Women worthy and we are very grateful to our consulting doctors who help us to serve women and their families.

RadioDoctor was conceived by Dr. Babatunde Okewale, Chief Medical Director of St. Ives Hospital and Chairman of Women Radio in December 2015 to serve the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Women Radio to address health issues and promote wellbeing amongst less privileged women and their families who cannot access paid health care.

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is a non-profit organization hinged on four pillars of Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment and Leadership to support local, national and regional non-profit organisations working to address challenges and provide innovative solutions to social, economic and environment challenges.

One of its goals is to facilitate better healthcare services for the vulnerable and marginalized groups in the society necessitated this partnership.

Women Radio 91.7 is Nigeria’s only radio station for women and their families using radio as a tool to amplify women’s voices and foster national development, among other objectives.