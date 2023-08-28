From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Mr Tersoo Kula, has urge the people of the state, especially, the opposition, not to use the cyberspace for negativity and mischief against the person of Governor Hyacinth Alia or the state.

Kula stated this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, while reacting to the numerous “unfounded” criticisms of the Governor by the opposition.

The CPS who noted that Governor Alia, at the moment, embodies the state, stated that any negativity that affects his person, has an adverse impact on the state.

He said those who genuinely criticise the government, making findings and asking questions to arrive at their opinions, negative or positive, are friends of the Government.

“No human is perfect and as such, since humans lead institutions, every institution is bound to have shortcomings. Your criticism, no matter how daring or fierce, once constructive, will be welcome.

“It is an established standard in legal parlance that he who asserts must prove. people should not use cyberspace for negativity and mischief. When you assert unsubstantiated and baseless allegations against Alia and his government, just get ready to substantiate.

“This is not a threat. But we must be accountable, and we have accepted the challenge. Alia has made it abundantly clear that the use of thugs and hooligans to intimidate and coerce opposition into submission as was a norm in the past is not and can never be endorsed and tolerated in his government.

“In Alia’s Government, be assured that you will be provided an opportunity to substantiate whatever you assert,” Kula said

The Governor’s spokesman further noted that the Government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia is not in any way averse to constructive criticism and scrutiny. As a matter of fact, Governor Alia cherishes feedback in all he does with and for the public.

“Thus, Alia as a very responsible leader, is a firm believer in the constitutional rights of citizens, including, the right to freedom of expression.

“However, there is an apparent distinction between freedom of speech and mischievous fabrications. While Nigeria’s laws permit the former, it frowns at the latter.

“The Governor is not oblivious of the main role of opposition in a democracy, which is to scrutinise government decisions, policies, and actions, and play oversight over the Executive and its public policies. He truly is very well at home with this.

“However, the opposition must argue responsibly. There must be decorum in all engagements, and this should be devoid of lies, fabrications and all shades of blackmail. We should be patriotic. If we all agreed that the Benue is ours, then, we need to put our state first in all our considerations and undertakings.

“Perpetual villainous falsity against him will certainly affect the state and its machinery. In a desperate bid to caustically paint him black by libeling his hard-earned cheerful reputation, one may be scaring investors, development partners, donor agencies and even the federal government from sending interventions to the state believing, though wrongly, that the man in charge of the state cannot be trusted with such interventions,” he added.