Some individuals come only once in a generation. They sre capable of turning a flint into a fountain of water. CEO of Nippon Group Limited, Quincy Peter Patrick, popularly known as Quincy Nippon, is one of such.

He is an extraordinary Nigerian who has built his enviable business empire from nothing over the last years.

Quincy Nippon is smart, intelligent, young and cerebral. The serial investor’s ideas in enterprise target the core of the country’s critical sectors; vis-a-vis the hospitality and real estate sectors, where he is a major stakeholder.

Sharp-witted Quincy Peter Patrick operates one of the best hotels in Nigeria. The Nippon Grand Hotel located in Abuja is proof that some enterprises at home can compete with the best in the world. The 54-room luxuriously furnished hotel is fully air-conditioned with reception of in-house movies.

It is adorned with stylish interior design, mini bars and exquisite Jacuzzi bathtubs. Suites contain living and dining areas. Its spacious rooms are creatively laid with luxurious beds, Italian designed bathtubs and 24 hours internet service.

Quincy Nippon is a reputable real estate guru. He is arguably the face of the sector in Nigeria. Nippon Real Estate Limited is one of the foremost in the business in Africa. It has taken on the challenge to solve the housing deficit in the nation and on the continent. The entrepreneur is driven by the vision to be the leading real estate solution company of choice, with unmatched focus on customer satisfaction, guided by the mission of building functional world-class structure that can be trusted.

Quincy Nippon, a recipient of Fellowship Award 2021 Hall of Fame by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana (CIPRMP), for his entrepreneurial excellence and exceptional management skills, was born and raised in Abia State. He attended Cameron Barracks Primary School and Wilcox Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School, both in Aba, a popular town in Abia.

“As an Institute with a Global focus to re-position the economy of the African continent through cross-fertilisation of ideas from high-level intellectual executives and outstanding statesmanship leaders, and growth-oriented public servants. We are poised to make the African continent an exemplary hub of unrivalled political and socio-economic excellence,” CIPRMP organizers explained why Quincy Nippon was honoured.