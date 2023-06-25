Says rice farmers takes a loan from Labana, Wacot rice mills

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A member of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Na’amore, representing Argungu Constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on federal government and the state government to come to the rescue of rice farmers in his area by embarking on the aerial spraying of quelea birds which have invaded about 95,000 hectares of farms land.

Na’amore made the call in a press statement he issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

According to him, “We, the people of Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, appeal to Federal and Kebbi State governments to conduct spray of pesticides, to kill invading quelea birds in our farms in order to curtail the further loss of crops in the area.

“The quelea birds have ravaged almost 95,000 hectares of dry season rice plantations in the state, in which our area is affected hugely which may have attendant food security implications.”

Na’amore said it was on record that most of the farmers in the area had taken loans from Labana and WACOT rice mills, among others, to embark massively on farming in order to help the country in its efforts to have food security and produce what we eat.

“As the rainy season started, we are taken aback by the invasion and attacks of quelea birds migrating from neighbouring countries of Benin and Niger Republics.

“The migratory birds such as quelea birds, locusts and grasshoppers constituted serious threats to cereal crops like rice, wheat, maize, millet and sorghum, among others in our area.

“This is because of our strategic location that makes it a significant flash point for entry of migratory pests into the country,” he said.

The lawmaker also urged the governments to provide relief assistance to the affected farmers to recover from their losses.

“We are also appealing to the rice milling companies that offered loan assistance to the affected farmers to extend the redemption of the loans’ period to next year – 2024.

“A farmer, whose farm, has been invaded by the destructive quelea birds has no money to embark on another farming; then how can he pay back the loan he collected after he had invested them in farming that he incurred losses of crops?,” he quarried.