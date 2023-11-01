From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Government has stated that strategies are being put in place to regularise quarry operations with a view to boosting the activities in the state.

The Commissioner for mineral resources, Mr Effiom-Ekaha Otu, who stated this at a tripartite meeting between his ministry and quarry operators and the landlord communities in his office in Calabar, pointed out that the meeting was also aimed at cementing the relationship between the three major stakeholders by identifying and removing any existing impediments.

He said they have designed a frontal approach to shore up activities in that sector has become expedient because of the hitherto dwindling interest of investors, adding that the ministry has measures in place for smooth take off of operations.

According to him, it is State government utmost desire to provide the best business climate in the state and effect a paradigm shift from a lackluster approach to an unprecedented vibrant economic environment.

He disclosed that about 30 companies had relocated leaving about 10 currently operating across the state, adding that his core mandate is to collaborative with major stakeholders to being back quarry business to beef up IGR base.

He promised to tackle the issue of multiple taxation, environmental degradation, underemployment of youths from host communities and security of staff as well as failure to adherence to community development agreements raised by the investors and landlord communities of Nsan, Ewuru, Uyangha, Awi and Nfamosing.

