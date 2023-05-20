…As Kaduna governor says heʼll sack workers, demolish till 11th hour of leaving office

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that fearless and outspoken Nigerians who can speak truth to power in the country are not easy to come by, noting that only Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has the temerity and courage to do so, even to the ruling party where he belongs.

Governor Wike said El-Rufai is not known for sycophancy and eye service towards ensuring quality leadership for his state and the country at large.

He recalled how El-Rufai wrote a controversial letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, telling him to deliver good governance to the people despite being a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the ruling party.

The outgoing governor of Rivers State spoke yesterday at a book presentation on El-Rufai, titled, “Putting The People First”, authored by a veteran journalist and public commentator, Mr. Emmanuel Ado.

Wike who donated N20 million for the book launch advised other guests on the occasion to buy the books and stock them in public and private schools libraries across the country.

Hos words: “El-Rufai, for me is one leader that whose greatness defies categorization. Governor El-Rufai embodies character, commitment and hard work. He is bold. He is courageous and daring with a strong spirit of justice, equity and fairness. He is socio-politically assertive and unbending his loyalty to principles.

“Governor El-Rufai is never known to be a sycophant. I could remember his controversial letter to President Muhammad Buhari, especially the one written in March 2017 that challenged him to deliver the peoples expectations to avoid falling on the wrong side of history.

“I don’t know how many governors that will have the courage to write a sitting president of his party to say, ‘Look, do the right thing.’ It takes men of courage; it takes men of character. No sycophantic person can do it. I don’t know people who can even look at the president’s face. Everything that President does is right. The President does no wrong. That’s not El-Rufai for you.”

Speaking, El-Rufai thanked Wike for all the accolades poured on him, saying, “Our paths may not have crossed long before now, but God’s time is the best. Whatever Wike said about me is also applicable to him, he is as outspoken and as fearless.”

El-Rufai promised to continue to sack any bad person that needs to be sacked in his government and as well demolish bad structures till the last hour he will be leaving office.

In a message he sent to the occasion, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu described governor El-Rufai as hardworking person, saying, “give El-Rufai any task, he will deliver it.”

Tinubu who was represented on the occasion by the former chairman of TETFUND, Kashim Imam, donated N20 million for the book launch. Meanwhile, over N100 million was realised on the spot at the book launch.