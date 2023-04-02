By Moses Akaigwe

Recently, Stallion NMN Ltd, the company that assembles and markets Nissan range of cars and commercial vehicles in Nigeria, lifted the veil off the all-new Qashqai – a welcome introduction after months of anticipation and excitement.

The new generation compact Qashqai is fitted with class-leading technology, a bold exterior and premium interior

Hailed as one of the pioneers of the crossover segment, the Qashqai has always been an industry benchmark and the third-generation’s introduction, with its fresh, modern and sporty style, has retained the model’s identity, signalling a positive for the design consistency of Nissan’s crossover range.

The all-new Nissan Qashqai boasts class leading features, including Nissan’s award-winning Autonomous Driving Level 1 (Nissan ProPILOT), Predictive Front Collision Warning and Lane Keep Assist – to name a few.

Customers are spoiled for choice with the new model available in three grades; the Qashqai 1.3T Visia MT, the Qashqai 1.3T Acenta (Xtronic) and the 1.3T Acenta Plus (Xtronic).

Built on the alliance CMF-C Platform which represents a state-of-the-art automotive structure and technology architecture, the new Qashqai combines a sporty design with an all-round, overall premium packaging that does not compromise on performance, style, and function.

The all-new Nissan Qashqai offers new benchmarks in comfort, safety and driving dynamics coupled with the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technology whilst boasting a redefined and powerful 1.3T engine, mated to a refined Xtronic Automated transmission. Nissan’s innovative e-POWER drivetrain will touch down on local shores in early 2023, offering South Africans a viable option on their journey to electric mobility.

More muscular and sharper in exterior design, the all-new Nissan Qashqai also features a bigger V-Motion front grille, as well as slim LED matrix headlamps with new ‘boomerang’ daylight running lights that further enhance its imposing stance and presence.

Innovation for safety

Using advanced image-processing technology, the ProPILOT system understands road and traffic situations and executes precise steering, enabling the vehicle to perform naturally.

Comfort, premium, and class

Elegance and comfort add to the allure of the all-new Nissan Qashqai, fitted with premium full Napa leather seats with quilted fronts for a relaxing, comfortable, and enjoyable seating experience. It is engineered with the ultimate purpose, function, and quality in mind.

The NissanConnect suite of features has also undergone an evolution, and now offers a more connected service with the latest and greatest in audio technology, connectivity, and mobile integration.

To further set it apart, the new Qashqai offers two-tone exterior metallic paint that showcases the crisp line profiles of the vehicle. Taken a step further, Nissan is also introducing a 2-tone, premium interior to complete the overall premium experience of the third generation Qashqai.

The SUV brings a new vision to crossover design with muscular proportions, premium packaging, and all-round next level comfort and class.

The new Nissan Qashqai was launched in the Nigerian market late last year by Nissan representative, Stallion NMN Ltd. With the General Manager of Stallion NMN Ltd, Armit Sharma., assuring users of peace of mind derivable from the reliability of the vehicle and the efficient after-sales support available nationwide .

Stallion NMN operates an assembly plant in Lagos where the Nissan models are built.