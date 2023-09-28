…Trains over 750 Nigerian youths in 2nd phase of FinGreen

By Chinenye Anuforo

As a result of the benefits of financial literacy to the development of any economy, QNET, global direct-selling company and its Nigerian franchisee, Transblue have reiterated their commitments in promoting and boosting financial literacy among Nigerian youths to fuel economic growth and development.

The duo in partnership with Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation (CADEF) and Financial Literacy For All (FLFA) have successfully concluded the second phase of its signature financial literacy programme, FinGreen, in Lagos state.

FinGreen Phase 2 has equipped over 750 Nigerian youths with essential financial knowledge and skills, surpassing the achievements of its pilot phase and further underscoring QNET’s commitment to economic empowerment and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The importance of financial education and financial literacy at all levels of the nation’s socio-economic strata cannot be overemphasized in view of its enormous benefits.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the successful implementation of the financial literacy program would

guarantee the future economic and social well-being of Nigerians by

reducing poverty, improving income and facilitating development. It

would also enable Nigeria to take advantage of global financial

dynamics, enhance efficiency in managing personal finances, promote entrepreneurship, banking culture and ultimately ensure financial stability.

Speaking at the sideline of the event, the Managing Director and CEO of Transblue Nigeria Limited, Mr. Akeem Ajisafe, explained that QNET and Transblue vision for the FinGreen programme is beyond training 6000 youths. “What we look out for with this financial literacy programme is to impact the economy of Nigeria by its own citizens. The first stage of impacting the economy is to ensure that people are equip with the right financial knowledge that can help them make the right decisions. Right now, there are a lot of hardship in the country, but if people are aware and understand why things are the way they are, they will be able to make a better decision on how to manage their finances and the impact of these hardship will be reduced drastically.”

“This is the main reason we set up the FinGreen programme. One of the key things we have put together in the programme is to equip Nigerians with financial knowledge, who inturn will train others. We are not putting a cap on 6,000 Nigerians, rather the figure is endless,” he added.

For Professor Chiso Okafor, Executive Director for Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation (CADEF), commended Qnet for the programme stating it has helped transformed the lives of many youths in Nigeria.

She stated that the participants were equipped with financial wisdom, that has helped them nurture sound financial habits, which will guide them to make informed financial decisions. “Participants were also empowered with insights into saving, investing, banking, risk management, and insurance. This education not only bridges the knowledge gap but also paves the way for enhanced financial inclusion and holistic economic prosperity. We have taught them, not to focus on becoming rich, but to become wealthy and to impact the lives of others as well”.

On his own part, the executive director, Financial Literacy for All, Laja Shoniran, pointed out that financial literacy is very key to national development, stating that, “No matter what level you are; whether you are rich or poor, financial literacy is very important. Unfortunately, all across the world, there is a dire need for financial literacy. In America, they have a whole month dedicated to financial literacy, but in Africa and Nigeria, we don’t have such.”

He called on other corporates to emulate QNET and key in to financial literacy trainings because the major problem we have in Nigeria today is borne out of financial illiteracy of the leaders, because, they don’t know how to manage their wealth and that of the nation.

Also at the event, Qnet awarded the top three participants who performed the best during their peer-to-peer training. These individuals were each awarded with an e-learning voucher to help them advance their soft skills and seed money to help them start or advance their businesses. The seed money will help them apply the training, skills and knowledge acquired during the FinGreen Phase 2 financial literacy training.

Chikwere Nwosu emerged as the 2nd runners of FinGreen Alumnus of 2023 and was awarded a cheque of N500,000; Olayinka Olanrewaju, emerged as the 1st runners, with a cheque of N750,000 and Temitope Adesemowo emerged the FinGreen Alumnus of the year 2023, with grand prize of N1 million.

Temitope Adesemowo, the grand prize winner commended Qnet and Transblue for giving her the opportunity to pursue her dream and to empower others as well.

Speaking on how the programme has impacted her life, Adesemowo said, “Shoniran, my mentor, told us that wealth creation is not wealth, until it is passed to the next generation. He made us to understand that it is best for you to be wealthy and not thrive to be rich. A wealthy person would invest his money, and not just save it.

“Before now, I never thought about investment. I had the mindset that only those who have money, go into investment. With the training, however, I now understand that investment is gold. I have learnt that i need to make money, manage it and multiple it,” she happily stated.

FinGreen aligns with the United Nations SDGs and the Addis Ababa Agenda to provide adequate skills and proper developmental training for all, particularly for youth, women and entrepreneurs. The programme plays a pivotal role in supporting the youth in emerging economies to reduce poverty through capacity building while equipping participants with basic financial literacy knowledge for better decision-making in their daily lives.