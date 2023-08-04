…Frowns at activities of scammers

By Chinenye Anuforo

QNET, a lifestyle and wellness focused direct-selling company has reiterated its commitment to ensuring standards by following local laws and regulations just as it has restated its zero-tolerance policy for fraudulent actions.

Speaking during a press briefing today in Lagos, Biram Fall, QNET’s Regional Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa explained the company works to meet markets’ highest ethical and legal standards in the direct selling sector. “We follow local laws and regulations in each country, ensuring our business operations are transparent, fair, and sustainable.”

Fall said the company’s aim has always been to provide high-quality products that benefit its clients’ well-being and lifestyles. “We take great care in sourcing and developing our product line, making certain that it meets worldwide quality requirements and certifications.”

He stated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) certified QNET’s products in Nigeria adding that, the company ensured that it fulfilled the necessary criteria for importation, exportation, manufacture, advertisement, distribution, sale, and usage in Nigeria.

Speaking on the recent news on activities of scammers, Mr. Fall restated QNET’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy for fraudulent actions and preserving the highest ethical standards in the direct selling sector. “We assure everyone that we are actively addressing any issues or misinformation that may have arisen and that we are dedicated to maintaining open communication with the media and all stakeholders to offer accurate information about QNET and its activities.”

“We expect the highest ethical standards of our workers and distributors, and have instituted strict regulations and processes to safeguard customers from illegal and fraudulent behavior. We encourage anyone who has been impacted by these claimed instances to come forward and report them to the appropriate authorities, as well as to QNET, either through our Direct Selling Disinformation Center (DSDC) or by email to [email protected]”, he said.

Continuing, he said QNET takes pride in empowering entrepreneurs all around the world by providing them world class high quality lifestyle and wellness products that they can use, promote, and sell to others to earn commissions.

“Our grassroots business model, powered by e-commerce, has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries around the world.”

Commenting on the QNET Product Expo in Lagos, which will take place on August 5 and 6, 2023, he said it will showcase some of the company’a life-enhancing wellness and lifestyle products, providing the distributors and stakeholders the opportunity to see their products and watch the demos.

“After 25 years, QNET remains passionate about building a network of independent entrepreneurs who love our products and advocate for their life-enhancing benefits”, he stated.