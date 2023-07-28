Holds product expo in Lagos, Abuja

By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

Global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct-selling company QNET has announced it will engage key stakeholders including government, regulatory authorities and media in Nigeria to gain invaluable insights into the company’s diverse product range and business model in order to address the misconception about it in the country.

The company plans an event, ‘Product Expo’ in Lagos and Abuja, as part of the celebrations for the company’s momentous 25th-anniversary milestone this year. Organized in partnership with QNET’s esteemed local partner, Transblue, the event will provide an interactive and engaging platform for key stakeholders.

Biram Fall, Regional Manager for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, commented: “We are truly excited to bring the QNET product expo to Lagos and Abuja. This event not only enables us to showcase our exceptional health, wellness, and lifestyle products but also empowers us to demonstrate how we are positively transforming people’s lives, helping them lead healthier and more fulfilling journeys. We look forward to engaging with our valued customers, Independent Representatives, partners and other stakeholders and fostering trust through our continued engagement.”

The QNET Product Expo will allow visitors to interact directly with the products, gain insights into QNET’s business model, and experience the passion and dedication that go into creating these life-enhancing offerings.

The first QNET Product Expo event will be held in Abuja at the prestigious Abuja International Conference Centre on July 29 and 30, followed by the second expo in Lagos to be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on August 5 and 6.

The QNET Product expo will also include other activities such as training programmes for Independent Representatives of QNET in Nigeria, to help them understand the company, the products, and the direct selling business. A grand opening ceremony has been planned on the first day of the Expo in both Abuja and Lagos to which special VIP guests are invited, including the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission Lagos (FCCPC), Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Akeem Ajisafe, Managing Director and CEO of Transblue Nigeria Limited says: “We are delighted to support in hosting QNET’s first product expo in Nigeria. Through this expo, we can show our community the impact QNET is making through its products and business. We are very proud to partner with QNET for this expo and hope to address the various misconceptions that exist about the company and show Nigerians how the company’s fantastic international products can benefit them.”

The QNET product expo is a testament to QNET’s commitment to quality, innovation, and ethical business practices. It will offer the public a unique opportunity to engage directly with the business and explore its diverse product offerings. This immersive experience allows attendees to witness firsthand the passion and dedication that QNET invests in enhancing the well-being and lifestyle of its customers. As this grand event unfolds, it promises to enrich all stakeholders, further strengthening QNET’s reputation as a trusted and reliable brand.