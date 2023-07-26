From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates confraternity has taken the war against drug abuse to secondary schools in Delta State.

NAS said it is collaborating with National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in sensitising students in Delta State against drug abuse and other social vices due to their negative effects on the society.

Members of the association had been carrying out sensitisation campaign against examination malpractice, drugs abuse and cultism and donating educational materials to secondary schools across the state.

Second Mate of the Vito Corsica Deck (Aniocha/Oshimili and Ika federal constituencies of NAS, Moses Agwere, Esq. made this known when he led the advocacy team to West-End Mixed Secondary School Asaba. The theme of the campaign was: ‘Say No To Illicit Drugs And Substance Abuse: Protect Your Future – Be Stronger Than Any Excuse To Indulge’.

Agwere told the students and teachers that the NAS was an international charitable and humanitarian organisation comprising like-minded, intellectually stimulated and disciplined men who were committed to fighting the ills of the society wherever such may rear its ugly head.

“Some of these ills includes moral decadence such as drugs abuse and prostitution, truancy, bad governance, corruption, nepotism and embezzlement of public funds amongst others.

“The campaign will go a long way in helping the students to resist the temptation of going into drugs and substance abuse,” he said.

The Vito Corsica Deck of NAS 2nd Mate said they decided to create awareness in secondary schools in order to educate them on the dangers of drug abuse to societal development and how to overcome addiction.

“It will also help the students to educate others on the dangers of drug abuse to themselves and to societal development,” he said.

The legal luminary noted that drug abuse and other social vices had affected education of many Nigerian youths and the society negatively, hence the need for effective collaboration in order to eradicate the menace.

Agwere advised parents and guardians to always monitor the movement of their children in order not to be influenced by bad friends.

He assured of the association’s commitment to initiate peace promotion and other activities that would bring the much needed development to the country.

Also speaking, a representative of the NDLEA the State Commander,Christy Odega said illicit drugs were those drugs not good , noting that drug abuse was improper use of normal drugs, excessive usage of drugs and not following normal prescriptions of drugs.

Expressing her appreciation to the donor, the School Principal, Mrs. Augusta Ogeah, said she was overjoyed and overwhelmed with the gesture of the Pyrates Confraternity.

Ogeah, who thanked members of the association for considering her school as the beneficiary of the sensitization and the donations, urged NAS to keep on doing the good works they were doing.

The highlights of the sensitization was the confraternity’s donation of a set of musical bands instruments, a modern set of portal sound (public address system) and other educational materials to the school.

The group also erected a sign post with inscription of ‘Say No To Illicit Drugs And Substance Abuse: Protect Your Future….Be Stronger Than Any Excuse To Indulge’ at the school gate