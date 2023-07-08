From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Arusha, Tanzania – In a remarkable tribute to exceptional women leaders, the Africa Women in Leadership International Conference (AWLO) recently awarded Dr. Jayne Onwumere, a prominent figure in Africa’s real estate sector, with the prestigious African Women in Leadership Excellence 2023 award. The conference, themed “Promoting Gender Equity for Socio-Economic Development in Africa,” garnered praise from renowned real estate expert and advocate of affordable housing in Africa, Dr. Michael Akhuetie.

As the CEO of PWAN PRO, an affiliate of PWAN, Dr. Michael expressed his admiration for the organizers of AWLO, acknowledging their commitment to honoring remarkable women in various fields. The recognition bestowed upon Dr. Jayne Onwumere at the international conference showcased her profound impact on the real estate multilevel market and her philanthropic endeavors.

Describing the award as a symbolic coronation of Dr. Jayne Onwumere as the Queen of real estate in Nigeria, Dr. Michael emphasized her unwavering dedication to the housing sector. Through her leadership as the group managing director of PWAN, and President of PWAN Nation, Dr. Jayne Onwumere has defied expectations, shattered stereotypes, and demonstrated resilience in overcoming obstacles.

With an impressive track record, Dr. Jayne Onwumere leads a team of 12 managing directors who oversee a conglomerate of independent real estate companies under the PWAN Nation group. This extensive network operates across six states in Nigeria and comprises 150 full-time employees, collaborating with over 300,000 independent consultants and partners. Notably, PWAN group has successfully acquired, developed, and sold approximately 250 estates within just eight years of operation.

Dr. Michael commended Dr. Jayne Onwumere for her tireless efforts in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the housing sector. Her remarkable achievements serve as an inspiring example for future generations, reflecting her commitment to improving socio-economic conditions through sustainable real estate practices.

He added that very soon Nations and international organisations such as the UN would call her for honours as they did to late Dora Akunyili

The AWLO conference also honored several other distinguished African women, including Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the first female Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa; Professor Uduakobong Archibong, a Professor of Diversity & Pro Vice Chancellor at the Center for Diversity & Inclusion, University of Bradford, UK; Professor Engobo Emeseh, Head of the School of Law, University of Bradford, UK; Senator Prof. Margaret J. Kamar, Deputy Speaker of the Kenyan Senate; and Beysolow Nyanti, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and Head of the UN Office in South Sudan.

The recognition of these accomplished women highlights their exceptional contributions to their respective fields and reinforces the importance of gender equity in driving Africa’s socio-economic development. The AWLO conference stands as a testament to the power of women’s leadership and serves as a catalyst for further progress and empowerment across the continent.