From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Bishop, Diocese of Ijebu South-West, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Dr. Babatunde Ogunbanwo, has called on government at all levels in the country to urgently put in place mechanisms to reverse the trend of ‘japa syndrome’ before it is too late.

Ogunbanwo, who lamented the high rate at which the youth and critical professionals are leaving the shores of the country to seek greener pastures abroad, said the country would suffer the eventual consequences, if the migration is not stemmed by the authorities.

The Bishop made this call in his charge at the First Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese of Ijebu South-West, held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Aiyepe-Ijebu, at the weekend.

Ogunbanwo noted that “the rate at which our youths are leaving the country, owing to frustration and lack of fulfillment is alarming. The ‘japa syndrome’ is unfortunately becoming most popular, but then most worrisome is the inability of the government to respond adequately to this.

“These youths go out in search of employment which they do not get at home, and a better standard of living that is lacking here.

“We call on our government at all levels to urgently put in place mechanisms for redressing the trend before it is too late; and before the country becomes impoverished of professionals that can contribute meaningfully to the human capital development of our nation.

“We appeal to various governments to create jobs for the young people, not necessarily the so-called white-collar jobs, but other jobs including menial, which they joyfully engage in outside the country. The government may also need to improve the standard of living here; make electricity to work, make water to run and give every citizen equal opportunities to grow. Our youths will stay back”. The Anglican Bishop stated

The cleric, however, called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to fulfill all his electoral promises to Nigerians as he takes over governance on May 29, saying that every Nigerian looks forward to the renewed hope he promised.

He said: “One can see that our country under successive administrations have witnessed untold hardships, but presently, our national life has gone from being a failed state to a nation that is sleeping, dormant, lethargic and almost dead.

“Virtually everything that could go wrong had gone wrong. Many things have fallen apart, and the center cannot hold anymore. Our nation is really at the brink of collapse and like it happened in 2015, when the expectation of Nigerians was that the new leadership of the country woukd bring the needed change to us. Many people had thought that most of the challenges confronting our country such as insecurity, insurgency, unemployment, poor health care system, among others will soon become a thing of the past”.

While congratulating Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on his re-election for second term in office, Bishop Ogunbanwo, equally commended him for his systematic leadership style that put in place strategies and policies for making the state better off.

He equally commended him for the construction of the Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilisan and the new traditional rulers’ law; which allows traditional rulers to be installed and buried according to their faith.

Ogunbanwo, however, appealed to the governor to critically look into the issue of deductions, salaries and gratuities owed workers, both serving and retired.

“The situation of pensioners who have retired for long and have not received their entitlements is a cause for worry. Many people have died without receiving their entitlements. This is painful for many families and there is even no hope in sight for them”.

“These are people who have served meritoriously and are now wallowing in poverty and self-pity. Many of them cannot even buy medication to take care of their health. The government should take cognizance of the fact that with the economic depression in town, many workers are not able to feed, many are suffering and hunger/poverty amidst us.

“We appeal that our government look into the agitations of our people promptly without delay; and look for a way of bringing smiles to the faces of our pensioners as a matter of urgency”. The cleric submitted.