From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has disassociated itself from the purported suspension of the leader of the party, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi over alleged anti party activities in the State during the last general elections.

The Ward Executive of Tudun Wada Ward of Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State at the weekend claimed to have suspended former Governor of Kaduna State and former Acting National Chairman of the Party, Senator Makarfi.

However, addressing a press conference on Monday, the State chairman of the PDP, Mr. Felix Hassan Hyet said it was a joke taken too far, and described those behind the suspension as unfaithful and unpatriotic members of the party.

Hyet also said those people betrayed the opposition party by congratulating the archival as soon as INEC declared APC winner, knowing fully well that PDP opposed the declaration by the electoral umpire.

“We call you (newsmen) to clarify the purported suspension of the PDP leader, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi by few misguided members of his ward in Makarfi local government. We want to tell you that those people have no power to suspend the caliber of a member like Makarfi, except the National leadership of the party.

“There is nobody that played the role of Makarfi during the campaign, he led to big towns where we held town hall meetings with political groups, religious and cultural groups. He spent his resources. Therefore for anybody to wake up and say that that Makarfi was involved in anti party activities, I say it is a joke taken too far.

“We want to to tell the world whom Makarfi is, what he has done for the party, and we stand by him, and we set aside that misguided press statement because it has no effect, it is therefore null and void, and therefore it should be discarded forthwith. Among all the critical stakeholders we have in the State, Makarfi stands taller because he supported the party in the last election. He followed us to all the 23 Local government areas on campaigns..

“Already, the majority member of ward Exco, and the local government Exco have met, and they have taken disciplinary decision that could be meted out to those who did it.

“Let me clarify also that these are people who have been identified as having participated in anti party activities during the last election under the guidance of their leaders at the State level who never went into any campaign throughout.

“We went to their local government areas, they were nowhere to be seen, but unfortunately immediately INEC endorsed Uba Sani and the APC, these people quickly went and congratulated Uba Sani, knowing very well that that PDP had disassociated itself from the purported decision, and have written INEC, not only calling got review, but we have gone to the tribunal to challenge the decision. If they are faithful and patriotic members of PDP, they wouldn’t have gone to congratulate APC.

“We therefore want to call on the people of Kaduna State that Makarfi remains the hero, if there is anything, it is to give grand reception for leading the State succesfully in the last general election.

“For clarity, Section 57 (7) provides that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governor or member of the National Assembly”. Hyet said.

