Pure Bliss, makers of short cake busciuts has announced the extension of its ongoing Millionaire Consumer Promo by six weeks to allow more consumers to partake in the campaign.

With this extension, the promo will now end on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

So far, the promo has produced 21 millionaires, with thousands of other consumers rewarded with airtime.

According to Brand Custodian, Pure Bliss, Bukola Yusuph, the promo extension was due to the positive feedbacks from consumers who want a chance to participate in the campaign and be one of the 60 lucky winners to win the N60 million up for grabs and the N30 million worth of airtime.

“Extending the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo is in response to the massive demand from consumers who are excited by the promo and want to be part of the 60 lucky winners to emerge one million naira richer. We are motivated by our consumers’ excitement and participation in the promotion so far,” she said.

“We will continue to lead consumer-centric initiatives like this in the biscuits category. So far, we have rewarded 21 millionaires, while thousands of other consumers have received airtime. We look forward to rewarding many more consumers for the rest of the promo duration,” Ms. Yusuph added.

The N1 million cash prize winners who have been rewarded in the ongoing Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo include Esther Omolara – a retired secretary turned entrepreneur from Lagos; Geoffrey Onyeama – a student from Enugu; Mustapha Abubakar – a teacher from Katsina; Oluchi Ijenwagu – a chef from Rivers State; Nu’uman Koko – a trader from Niger State; Busayo Adeboye – a teacher from Oyo State; Emmanuella Nwachukwu – a hairstylist from Imo State; Abba Jabba Ibrahim – a trader from Yobe; Olusola Akinwale – an architect from Lagos; Rotimi Olugbade – an Admin Manager from Osun; Aisha Imana – a Customer Service Representative from Lagos; and Gbolahan Olanrewaju – a Salesman from Jos; among others.

Consumers that want to be one of the lucky 60 millionaires or airtime winners in the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo are to buy any promo pack of their favourite Pure Bliss Cookies and Wafers, look inside the pack for a 7-digit code and SMS the code to 8011 using the format, “PUREBLISS CODE LOCATION” i.e. “PUREBLISS 1234567 ADAMAWA. They will receive a notification on the prize they have won – either it is airtime or the cash prize of one million naira. OK Foods, the manufacturer of Pure Bliss, said the terms and conditions of the campaign apply.