Convener of BIG-TENT, a coalition of political parties, social movements and civil society organisations for Peter Obi-Baba-Ahmed Datti, Prof. Pat Utomi has said Nigeria must punish all offenders in the 2023 general elections or risk truncating the nation’s democracy

He made this remark at a news conference in Lagos while assessing the process and outcome of the February 25 and March 18 general elections.

He said unless those who commit electoral fraud, disrupt the process, harassed, killed and maimed voters are jailed in Nigeria, the phrase ‘go to court,’ will continue to be a regular line among election riggers in Nigeria.

He added that unless the judiciary was reformed and regained confidence of Nigerians, the phrase such as ‘go to court,’ would continue to become a mockery on the institution.

“Consequences management impunity which has become widespread and everyday, moves us further down the road to Somalia, and is widespread mainly because consequence management is poor in Nigeria.

“What happened to yesterday electoral processes offenders? So why will the offense not be committed again. I do hope our judiciary can draw a lesson from Kenya and not its reputation to go down the drain. But it must then punish offenders. If this does not happen then the essence of institutions in setting boundaries is gone and we can kiss democracy Good bye,” Utomi said.

Utomi said Big Tent was putting finishing touches to its plans in partnership with other well meaning organisations, to prosecute election riggers, not only in Nigeria but also in the International Criminal Court (ICC), to serve as deterrent to others who might want to go that route in future.

“Governors, politicians and other public officials, who undermined the 2023 elections, should be dragged to the ICC. The only reason impunity thrives is because yesterday’s offenders were not punished. Electoral offenders must be punished and we are determined to do that. We are compiling their names and very soon, we will take action on that,” he said.

Utomi, founder of Centre for Values in Leadership and former presidential candidate, called for strong institutions, reliable systems and values to save Nigeria’s democracy and to birth a new Nigeria.

“The push of the strongman for power usually is either pushed back by strong institutions and reliable systems (BVAS, IREV). Strong institutions and values remain key to saving Nigeria, and true patriots are obliged to intensify the struggle as we smell freedom from the hard work of Obidients and the Big Tent in 2023. Nigeria cannot afford the crisis of legitimacy that comes every election cycle. It hurts growth and development and we need to work our institutions to maturity to avoid these negative disruptions.”

Commending Nigerians for uniting to secure the nation under ‘Obidients’ Movement in the build up to elections, Utomi said “the ring of a new Nigeria is possible.

He said INEC had sold and even oversold the new infallibility of the BVAS/IREV tech system which later failed on election day and gave room for manipulations.

Utomi said that when it mattered, the system did not just fail, it collapsed “whether it be a glitch or was tampered with, is left for the tribunals and competent Court to establish.”