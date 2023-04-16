Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his leadership position and role as the African Union (AU)anti-corruption champion to publish his asset declaration form as he concludes his term of office in May 2023 and leave a legacy of transparency for the country .

SERAP also urged Buhari to encourage Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and high-ranking officials of the next administration to also promptly publish their assets to date.

According to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), all public officers are to declare their assets immediately after taking office; at the end of every four years; and at the end of his/her term of office.

In the open letter dated, April 15, 2023 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Publishing your asset declaration form and encouraging other public officials and officials of the next administration to do so would enable Nigerians to scrutinise the assets and worth of public officials before taking office and at the end of their term of office.

“Those, who voluntarily seek or occupy public offices and are catered for by the public have certain fiduciary duties to be open, transparent, and accountable to Nigerians regarding the details of their asset declaration forms

“Because asset declaration forms are public documents, public officials cannot claim that publishing their assets would violate their privacy rights. There is an overriding public interest in the disclosure of information on the assets of public officers who clearly are trustees of Nigeria’s wealth and resources.”