By Doris Obinna

Stakeholders in the health sector has said that partnerships and collaborations between the public and private sectors is key towards the unlocking the huge potential and improvement of the overall health sector in the country.

This was said at the Future of Health Conference 2023, organised by Nigeria Health Watch (NHW), with theme: ”The Private Sector as a Catalyst for a Resilient Health System,” held in Lagos.

Speaking, Special Adviser to the President Bola Tinubu on Health, Dr Salma Anas, said healthy life is fundamental human rights for all.

According to Anas, we need a healthy population that is productive to be able to unlock the potential for positive growth and development, which will then lead to our collective and national prosperity.

She further described the health of Nigerians as a matter of national security that requires a resilient health system to ensure the provision and maintenance.

She said: “The government is greatly investing in the health sector but there has to be an active involvement of the private sector to secure the coverage and sustainability for sensible national growth, development and progressive prosperity.

“The administration of Tinubu has prioritised engagement of stakeholders especially the private sector to achieve the desired goals for the health sector’s growth and development.

“With over 70 per cent private expenditure on health as share of the total health spending in the country, having strategic and meaningful partnerships and collaborations between the public and private sectors is key.

“This will help in unlocking the huge potential and improvement of the overall health sector in the country. Leveraging on the existing opportunities and possibilities of public-private partnerships, Nigeria would enhance substantial progress toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

On her part, Managing Director, Nigeria Health Watch, Vivianne Ihekweazu, said the 2023 conference is a testament of a collective commitment to advancing healthcare in Nigeria, exploring innovative solutions that foster collaborations between the public and private sectors.

According to her, Nigeria has a mixed health system that needs to be synchronised. “The reality in Nigeria is that we have a mixed health system, patients navigate for healthcare between the public and the private sector.

“This year, our focus centering on ‘The Private Sector as a Catalyst for a Resilient Health System’ as a theme resonates deeply with the complex dynamics of healthcare delivery in our country.

“We recognise the indispensable role of the private sector, not just as a provider of

services, but as a catalyst for transformative change.

“By leveraging the innovation and expertise within the private sector, we need to strengthen our healthcare system, ensuring its resilience in the face of challenges.”