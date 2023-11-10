Our attention has been brought to fake news with the logo of The Sun being circulated to create the impression that they were published on the website of our newspaper.

It is observed that all the fake news published with The Sun logo are against the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

First, it was a fake news that Uzodimma opposed the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and second, it was a fake news that security operatives had arrested militants hired by APC in Imo State for electoral violence.

For the avoidance of doubt, those fake news were not published by The Sun, either online or hard copy. A search of our website, sunnewsonline.com, proves this.

The general public and our readers are enjoined to disregard these fake news.

It is disheartening that politicians would go this low in their attempt to malign their opponents and to drag the name of a reputable newspaper in the mud just for politics.

A highwired investigation to expose those behind this mischief and attempt to tarnish the image of our newspaper is on. Those behind it will be exposed and brought to book.

– THE SUN MANAGEMENT