Former Real Madrid defender Fabio Cannavaro has expressed his belief that Napoli should not allow Victor Osimhen to move abroad at this point.

Osimhen played a pivotal role in Napoli’s triumph, scoring 26 league goals that led the team to their first Scudetto title in 33 years.

As the club’s owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, and fans eagerly hope to retain the Serie A title in the upcoming season, they have already faced significant setbacks.

The departure of their title-winning coach Luciano Spelletti and the imminent transfer of influential defender Kim Min-Jae to Bayern Munich have dealt a heavy blow to their ambitions.

Cannavaro insists that retaining Osimhen is crucial for Napoli’s chances of remaining at the top.

Speaking to the official Serie A channels via Tutto Napoli, Cannavaro stated, “The team has undergone significant changes, especially in terms of leadership, due to Spalletti’s departure. His influence extended beyond the players.

“Kim’s absence will also have an impact on the squad. De Laurentiis talks about continuity, so it is important to address the team’s issues and, above all, ensure that we do not lose Osimhen.”

Despite Napoli’s determination to keep Osimhen, several European powerhouses, including Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, are interested in acquiring the Nigerian striker.

Speculation suggests that a transfer fee of €150 million might tempt Napoli to part ways with him.

However, Cannavaro understands that Napoli may struggle to hold onto Osimhen if any of these wealthy clubs genuinely pursue him.

The former FIFA World Player of the Year has warned Napoli to brace themselves for intense competition from Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain, especially if they set their sights on a player from Serie A.

In a recent chat, Cannavaro told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Foot Italia, “Certainly, clubs like Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United, who are in dire need of a center forward, will seize the opportunity if they decide to sign a player from Italy.

“These clubs have immense financial strength, and it would be futile to deceive ourselves.

“De Laurentiis has proven to be astute in business and organizationally sound. He has succeeded in conveying to the fans that competitiveness can be maintained even while undergoing changes.”

With two years remaining on Osimhen’s current contract, Napoli has made a counteroffer of a two-year extension with improved terms in an attempt to secure his long-term commitment.