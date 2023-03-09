by Rapheal

In the midst of rumors regarding the future of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, his agent, Roberto Calenda reportedly had a secret meeting with top officials of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week.

The meeting, which was kept under wraps from Napoli, aimed to evaluate the possibility of a big-money transfer for Osimhen to PSG in the summer.

According to reports, PSG is looking for a center forward for the upcoming season, and Osimhen is one of the top targets on their list. The valuation for the 22-year-old striker is around €150 million, which would make him one of the most expensive transfers in football history.

Osimhen, who plays for Napoli, has also caught the attention of other top clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

With his impressive performances both in Serie A and in the Champions League, it’s no surprise that Osimhen is a hot commodity in the football transfer market. The former Wolfsburg ace was this week named the Best Foreign Athlete in Italy.

The meeting between Calenda and PSG’s technical director, Luis Campos, was reportedly amicable. The two have a good relationship stemming from Canada’s involvement in Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli from Lille. The transfer, which saw Osimhen move for a fee of €70 million plus bonuses, included three young players as partial compensation.

Despite the positive meeting, there are some complications with Osimhen’s transfer history that could potentially cause issues. The internal financial control body of the French League initially rejected the transfer of the three young players to Lille, and the inclusion of the players in the transfer deal is currently under investigation.

Regardless of any potential complications, it’s clear that Osimhen’s future is bright, and he’s likely to make a move to a top club in the near future.

Only time will tell which club will secure the young striker’s talents, but with PSG reportedly in the mix, the transfer saga will continue to make headlines.