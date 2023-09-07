From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission(PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, have called for partnership between the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria(RTEAN), and the Nigerian Police Force in the fight against crime and criminality in the country.

Arase, who made the call when he received the Executive National Chairman and members of the Association, in his office in Abuja, described the Association as a strategic partner in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He said the Nigeria Police Force will be willing and ready to partner the association especially taking into cognisance the role they play in the movement of goods, services and persons across the country.

The PSC Chairman who said the Police will need vital information from Members of the association as they encounter Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country, commended them for the assistance they give to the Police during elections and called for an improved and strategic partnership that will be enduring and productive.

The PSC, chair who also commended the association for giving timely information to the Police on activities of criminals, said the time has come for all stakeholders to come together to rescue the nation from the hands of bandits.

Earlier in his address the Executive National Chairman of the Association, Dr. Musa Mohammed (Maitakobi) who was represented by the National Vice President Administration, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bishara, said the Association was impressed by the numerous initiatives and Reforms undertaken by the Commission under Dr. Arase’s watch to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Police Force.

He said “The progress made in areas such as community policing, training and development and technological advancements is truly remarkable and a testament to the Commission’s commitment to continuous improvement as well as the measures taken to bring reform and sanity in the Nigeria Police both in recruitment and in service” he noted.

Alhaji Bishara said the Association felt inspired and motivated to contribute to the betterment of law enforcement practices as its Constitution says ” we should liaise with the law enforcement agencies in discharging our duties”.

According to him, the Association greatly appreciate the opportunity to learn from the best practices implemented by the Commission and “we look forward to incorporating these insights in our work”

He said the Association will remain committed to supporting the Commission’s endeavours and look forward to future collaborations especially in the area of recruitment “of our unemployed youth who are capable of contributing their quota in Nigeria as well as to have a well coordinated security activities between the Nigeria Police and RTEAN Marshal which is presently liaising with Nigerian police in Information sharing in the motor parks and bus stop “.

Also speaking, the Deputy President of the Association urged the Commission to build more on artificial intelligence to curtail the insecurity facing the country.